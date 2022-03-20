Karnataka provides ‘Y’ category security to judges who gave verdict on hijab row

On Sunday, the Karnataka government decided to grant ‘Y’ category protection to three judges, including the state’s chief justice, who decided on the hijab case. This follows on the backdrop of threats to kill the judges in Madurai. In Bangalore, a FIR has been filed on this matter. Basavaraj Bommai, the Chief Minister, slammed the opposition, calling them ‘fake secular’ for failing to condemn the Madurai incident.

He asked, ‘Why is the ‘fake secular’ lobby still deafeningly silent three to four days after the incident? People are threatening to kill judges as a result of the decision, and they are speculating on how judges will be killed in an accident. Why are you all still silent after this, just to appease the section? That is communalism, not secularism. I strongly condemn this, and I urge you to speak up and we should be united.’

The CM has asked the state DGP to look into the probe and work with Tamil Nadu to get the accused taken into custody. The accused were arrested after private citizens filed complaints.