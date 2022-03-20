Know how to choose the right condom size

Condoms is the most popular and effective way to prevent sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and pregnancy. But choosing the correct size is one of the most important thing while using it. Too loose may slip off during sex and too tight condoms could break more easily.

Different brands use different terms to describe the size of the condoms they sell. The penis size of men varies from one to another. But as per studies, the average penis size is somewhere between 5 and 7 inches long and 3.5 to 6 inches in circumference. Condoms generally fall into these ranges:

Also Read: Know all about different types of sexual orientation

The closest-fitting condoms on the market usually have a length of 7 to 7.8 inches and a width of just under 2 inches.

Standard-sized condoms are about 7.25 to 7.8 inches long and 1.75 to 2 inches wide

Bigger condoms are roughly 7.25 to 8.1 inches long and over 2 inches wide

Choose a condom that’s slightly longer than your penis. This ensures there will be room to catch your ejaculate without breaking.

Here’s how it’s done:

Measure length from base to tip. Start your tape measure at your pubic bone and measure to the very tip of your penis.

Measure girth at the base. Wrap your tape measure around your penis where it meets your pelvis.

Measure girth at the widest point. If any part of your penis shaft widens, take a girth measurement here as well. This will help you determine if you should look for a straight condom or one with a contoured fit.