KV Thomas’s son criticizes Congress for naming Jebi Mather as RS candidate for Kerala.

Biju Thomas, the son of Congress leader KV Thomas, slammed the party’s decision to nominate Jebi Mather as the state’s Rajya Sabha candidate. He claimed that the Congress is facing a leadership crisis as a result of his father’s defection from the party. According to Biju Thomas, the only reason Jebi Mather has various positions in the party is due to a lack of leaders.

‘There was a Mahila Congress member who wrote that my father should be killed in order to save the party. This statement has caused grief to all of us,’ he said. Biju Thomas questioned whether it is part of the party’s culture to kill senior leaders after they reach a certain age. He claims that many of the party’s members are of his father’s age and above.

KV Thomas said in response to Biju Thomas’s comments. ‘We are a family with our own opinions. He expressed his opinion. I will always be a Congress worker who will abide by the party’s decisions.’