Low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal expected to worsen today.

A low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining the south of the Andaman Sea is moving northwards along and off the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and is expected to deepen into a depression today according to a statement from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). By March 21, it is expected to become a storm cyclone.

At 0530 IST today, the well-marked low-pressure area was centred in latitude 9.8°N and longitude 92.5°E, about 80 kilometres north-northwest of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands), 210 kilometres south-southwest of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), and 870 kilometres south-southwest of Yangon (Myanmar).

Following that, it is expected to move almost north-northeastwards, arriving near the Bangladesh-north Myanmar coasts on March 22. The IMD has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in a few locations over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, with isolated extremely severe rainfall over the Nicobar Islands.

Meanwhile, in view of Cyclone Asani, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration has cancelled scheduled sailings of vessels in the Foreshore Sector (services between Port Blair and nearby Islands) and issued a helpline number 03192-245555/232714 as well as a toll-free number 1-800-345-2714 for passengers.