Minister Kishan Reddy offers prayers at Andhra Pradesh’s Tirumala temple

On Sunday morning, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Kishan Reddy visited Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh.

Dr. KS Jawahar Reddy, Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), Additional Executive Officer Sri AV Dharma Reddy, and temple priests gave Kishan Reddy a warm welcome.

Later, Vedic experts performed Vedashirvachanam on Reddy and gave Srivari Thirtha prasadams to him.

Earlier, Union Minister Kishan Reddy urged the people of Andhra Pradesh to reject corrupt and family-owned politics and vote for the BJP as the only viable option in the approaching Assembly elections. He vowed to improve the Rayalaseema Region by presenting a proposal to the Prime Minister, citing the current administration’s failure to finish long-delayed irrigation projects.