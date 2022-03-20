N Biren Singh to serve as chief minister of Manipur for second term

For the second time, the BJP has chosen N Biren Singh as Manipur’s chief minister. On Sunday, at the Manipur BJP legislature party meeting in Imphal, he was unanimously elected as the state’s chief minister.

The decision comes only ten days after the BJP won 32 seats in Manipur’s 60-member House in the state’s recent assembly elections for the second time in a row. The assembly seat of Heingang had been won by N Biren Singh.

There has been a lot of speculation about who would be appointed as the state’s next chief minister. While N Biren Singh was a front-runner for the post, Th Bishwajit Singh, a two-time MLA and former cabinet minister, was also said to be in the running. N Biren Singh and Th Bishwajit Singh were both in Delhi on Saturday for meetings with the BJP’s top leadership.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman welcomed N Biren Singh’s second term as Manipur’s chief minister, saying, ‘It’s a good decision that everyone agreed on. It will ensure that Manipur has a stable and responsible government that will continue to develop, as the Centre today, led by Prime Minister Modi, places a special attention on Northeastern states.’