‘No Sifarish (recommendations)’ says Bhagwant Mann on 25,000 Jobs in Punjab

On Sunday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urged Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs to work honestly for the sake of the people. Mr Mann, who announced 25,000 job openings across the state government in his first Cabinet meeting on Saturday, asked his party’s MLAs not to make any ‘sifarish (recommendations)’ for the available positions.

‘Many will approach you for these jobs, but refrain from making any recommendations. There is no place for corruption in Aam Aadmi Party,’ Mr Mann said.

Unemployment was one of the key problems mentioned by the Aam Aadmi Party during the recently ended state assembly elections. Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP’s national convener and Delhi Chief Minister, praised Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s performance, saying he had ‘covered a lot of ground in just three days.’