Section 144 imposed amid disputes over new Shivaji statue in Telangana’s Nizamabad

After clashes between members of two political factions over the placement of a Shivaji statue in Bodhan, Telangana’s Nizamabad district, Section 144 was imposed. A statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji is planned to be erected at the Ambedkar crossroad in Bodhan town, which shares a border with Maharashtra, according to local BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri.

He alleged that workers from AIMIM and TRS raised complaints and attempted to obstruct the statue’s installation. The AIMIM and TRS supporters were pitted against BJP and Shiv Sena activists, and the situation became violent.

‘The same crooked mindset..Demolish ours–Accomplish theirs! MIM and TRS goons trying to thwart the unveiling of the statue of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and destroy the statue set up at Bodhan Ambedkar Chowrasta accepted by a municipal resolution,’ Dharmapuri said in a tweet.

Prohibitory orders were enforced to prevent further escalation of tensions in the area. The police are trying to resolve the situation by speaking with both groups involved in the scuffle.