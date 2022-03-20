TN farmer says ‘no tomatoes into the kitchens’ – destroys 4 acres of the vegetable due to low profit ;

A 41-year-old farmer in Allalapuram, Tamil Nadu, destroyed tomatoes planted on four acres of land on Saturday because he couldn’t make a decent profit.

Sivakumar said he spent nearly Rs 1.5 lakh on sowing the seeds, fertilising the field, paying workers to pluck the tomatoes, and then loading them into the cargo vehicle. After paying for everything, tomatoes were sold for Rs 5 / kg and he did not get what he spent for producing them.

Sivakumar said tha, farmers like him might survive if the government intervened and procured tomatoes for at least Rs 15 per kilo. This incident occurred on the same day that Tamil Nadu’s State Agriculture Minister, MRK Panneerselvan, presented the Agriculture Budget, promising to improve the state’s agriculture sector.