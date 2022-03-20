Today’s maximum temperature in Delhi could reach 37 degrees.

The minimum temperature in the city was 21.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning, five degrees above the season’s average, according to the Met office. The sky will remain clear during the day, according to the India Meteorological Department, and the highest temperature will likely hover around 37 degrees Celsius.

At 8.30 a.m., the humidity level was recorded at 75%. Meanwhile, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the “poor” category (255) at 9 a.m.

An AQI of 0 to 50 is considered ‘good,’ 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory,’ 101 to 200 ‘moderate,’ 201 to 300 ‘poor,’ 301 to 400 ‘very poor,’ and 401 to 500 ‘severe.’ The maximum and minimum temperatures on Saturday were 36.6 and 19.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.