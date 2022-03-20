Union government has provided 183.52 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses to States and Union territories

New Delhi: Till now more than 183.52 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses has been provided to the States and Union territories under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive . More than 17 crore vaccine doses are unutilized and are available with the States. This was revealed by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive the union Government will procure and supply 75%of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the Country to States and Union Territories free of cost. More than 181.21 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far. More than 15.34 lakh doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Also Read: Indian Super League 2022: Hyderabad FC bags maiden title

Covid-19 vaccination for The Union government launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16 last year. In the first phase healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated. Frontline workers (FLWs) were vaccinated in the second phase from February 2, 2021.The third phase began on March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Vaccination for all people aged above 45 began on April 1, 2021 and people aged 18 and above from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination has commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.