Actor- MP Suresh Gopi’s brother Sunil Gopi arrested in Coimbatore

Coimbatore: Sunil Gopi, brother of actor and Member of Parliament, Suresh Gopi, has been arrested in a property fraud case in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. He was arrested by the Coimbatore Crime Branch for allegedly selling a property for Rs 97 lakh using an invalid title deed.

Sunil Gopi had reportedly bought 4.52 acre land at Navakkarai in Coimbatore. However, a court later ruled against the transfer of property. It is alleged that he sold the same property to Coimbatore-native Giridharan, who realised that he had been cheated during the registration. Giridharan filed a police complaint, based on which Sunil was arrested and later remanded.