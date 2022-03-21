McDonald’s employee, runs 10 km each night to join the Indian Army: Read on…

An online video shot by India’s Vinod Kapri has gained millions of views and has gone viral. Today, making a video viral is not based on glitzy tricks. One of the main reasons for the video’s popularity is a young man’s indomitable spirit, which is a shining star in the clip.

This video shows him running and running, spanning distances that most of us would not be able to. He is Pradeep Mehra, 19, who works at a McDonald’s in Noida Sector 16 near New Delhi. When he saw this boy running in the middle of the night with a bag on his back, he thought the boy was in trouble. He offered to give him a lift in a car he was driving. The boy rejected repeated offers, all the while running steadily. But why? Check out this video posted on Twitter.

This is PURE GOLD???? ????? ?? ???? ?? ?? ??? 12 ??? ???? ?? ????? ???? ?? ??? ?????? ???? ???? ?????? ???? ??? ????? ????

???? ??????? ??? ???? , ?????? ???? ????? ??? ??? ?????? ?? ???? ???? ?? ???? ??? ?? ???? ??? ??????? ?? ???? ?? ????? ?? ????? ?? ????? ??? pic.twitter.com/kjBcLS5CQu — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) March 20, 2022

In the video, millions of people have watched the boy’s tenacity and his ability to downplay the massive amount of effort he is exerting, perhaps time and time again. Pradeep Mehra is receiving praise from film stars, politicians, army officers, and more. It is perhaps some aspect of his tenacious, yet dreamy, run that is inspiring everyone to attempt to reach for that youthful passion. Unfortunately, so many of us tend to forget we still possess, despite being years older.

‘I can watch this countless times and not be content. He has purity in his heart at a tender age of 19. Perhaps political leaders, officials in the highest echelons of power may feel dwarfed before the tenacity of this young boy. I pray all his dreams come true,’ tweeted Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi. His tweet was in Hindi.

Numerous people have offered the boy training so he can successfully pass the arduous Indian Army selection process. Many are even willing to help his mother, who is hospitalized according to Mehra. Spark and tenacity of youth have the potential to move the world!