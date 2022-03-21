Mentally-challenged man aimlessly attacks people in UP; 2 killed, 5 injured

Bulandshahr: Two people were killed and five others were injured on Monday after a mentally-challenged man attacked them with a shovel in Majra village in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said the man left his house with the shovel and attacked the victims aimlessly. He said while two of the victims died, the injured people are undergoing treatment. The accused fled the spot after the crime, police said, adding that he was later arrested.