Multiple explosions in Sialkot caused by short-circuit at a weapons depot: Pakistani army

On Sunday, the Pakistan Army reported that an unintentional fire broke out at an ammunition shed near Sialkot Garrison, resulting in many explosions in the area. A short circuit caused an unintentional fire in an ammunition shed near Sialkot Garrison, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

‘Due to an effective and timely response, the damage was immediately contained and the fire was extinguished. No damage to property or loss of life, the Pakistan military’s media wing said.

Several media reports report hearing the sound of the explosion near the cantonment region of Punjab province. Video footage of the explosion went viral instantly on social media. Social media was flooded with reports of fires and explosions in the Sialkot area, prompting the ISPR statement.