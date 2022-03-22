35,000 temporary workers in Punjab to be given permanent jobs.

Around 35,000 Punjab government contract workers will now be made permanent state employees. Within days after taking over the reins of the state after a huge election victory, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann promised that contract workers in Group C and Group D will be made permanent.

Workers in Group C posts in most government departments mostly perform clerical work in ministries and departments, whereas those in Group D posts are hired for maintenance and labour work. Before the Assembly meets for the next session, the chief minister has ordered Punjab’s Chief Secretary to prepare a draft on the matter.

Last week, the Punjab Cabinet approved 25,000 government jobs for Peoples in state departments, boards, and corporations at its first meeting since taking power, 10,000 of which will be in the police department and the rest in other departments. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stated that job vacancies will be announced within a month.