Bommai says Karnataka govt to take all measures to implement Mekedatu project

Basavaraj Bommai, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, has stated that the state will take all required steps to complete the Mekedatu project, which involves the building of a balancing reservoir to store 67 TMC of water near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district.

‘A Detailed Project Report will be submitted, and environment clearance will be sought from the Centre, as decided at the recent all-party meeting. We will take all necessary steps to bring the Mekedatu project to a successful conclusion’ In a statement, Bommai said. The multi-purpose (drinking and power) project aims to ensure that Bengaluru and its surrounding areas have access to safe drinking water (4.75 TMC).

‘The Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal has resolved the Cauvery water dispute, and water shares have been allocated. For water releases, there is a Cauvery Water Management Authority. We built the Mekedatu project to take advantage of the amount of rain that falls in our basin and use it for drinking water. Tamil Nadu is still objecting to the project and has filed legal proceedings against it’ According to a government press release.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution on March 21 supporting all decisions taken to stop the Karnataka government and protect the interests of Tamil Nadu farmers.