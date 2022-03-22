Coal smuggling case; TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira skips ED summons

Rujira Banerjee, the wife of All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee, failed to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday for questioning in the coal smuggling case, officials informed India Today. The ED summoned Rujira Banerjee after the Delhi High Court refused to grant the parliamentarian and his wife any relief.

On Monday, Abhishek Banerjee was questioned for about eight hours in Delhi by the financial investigation agency in the coal smuggling case. Abhishek Banerjee claimed that the ED was working on the Centre’s behest. According to him, the ED should question him and his wife in Kolkata.

Rujira Banerjee had also ignored an earlier summons from the agency in September of last year. Traveling to Delhi, she said, would ‘put her life in grave danger amid the pandemic.’

‘I am a mother of two infants and travelling to New Delhi physically alone in the midst of pandemic will put mine and the lives of my children at grave risk.’ she wrote to the investigating officer on August 31.