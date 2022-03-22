Delhi still retains the title of the ‘most polluted Capital in the world’;

India’s air pollution worsened in 2021 according to the World Air Quality Report provided by IQAir. This brings a stop to a three-year improving trend in air quality. The average level of air pollution, as measured by the lethal and microscopic PM2.5 pollutant, is 58.1 micrograms per cubic meter, which is more than ten times the WHO’s air quality limits. In India, no city reached the WHO standard.

The situation in North India is even worse. For the second year in a row, Delhi is the world’s most polluted capital, with pollution up over 15% from the previous year. PM2.5 levels were nearly 20 times higher than WHO safety limits, with an annual average of 96.4 micrograms per cubic meter. The safe limit is five.

While Delhi’s air pollution is ranked fourth in the world, Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, is the most polluted city, followed by Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Delhi’s eastern border. Ten of the top 15 most polluted cities in the world are in India, with the most of them situated around the nation’s capital.