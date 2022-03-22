In a dramatic move , Akhilesh Yadav resigns from Lok Sabha ;

On Tuesday, Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, went to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s office to offer his resignation letter. This comes after he was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly as an MLA from Karhal in the recently ended election.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019 from the Azamgarh constituency. During the recently held Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, he defeated BJP’s SP Singh Baghel in Karhal by more than 60,000 votes to become the constituency’s MLA.