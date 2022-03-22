Lalu Prasad Yadav’s health worsens , admitted to AIIMS , New Delhi.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, the leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), was taken to the AIIMS Delhi on Tuesday after his condition worsened at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.

‘It was found that he has issues in his heart and kidney. He is being sent to AIIMS Delhi for better treatment. The jail officials will decide (the date),’ Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Director Kameshwar Prasad said. On March 11, the Jharkhand High Court postponed the hearing on Yadav’s bail application in connection with a fodder scam case until April 1.

In the fifth fodder scam case, Yadav was sentenced to five years in prison and fined Rs 60 lakh by a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in February. On February 15, Mr Yadav was found guilty in the fodder scam case. A special CBI court in Ranchi, Jharkhand, found him guilty of illegally withdrawing 139.35 crore from the Doranda treasury.