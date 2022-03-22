Puneeth Rajkumar honoured with a posthumous doctorate by Mysore University

The University of Mysore has bestowed a posthumous doctorate to Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar. The accolade was received by the late actor’s better half, Ashwini on Tuesday. Pictures from the ceremony, which took place during the institute’s 102nd convocation, have been shared on social media.

#DrPuneethRajkumar Ashwini Puneeth received honorary doctorate on behalf of #PuneethRajkumar at the 102 convocation of University of Mysore. pic.twitter.com/S1lw6YDU5S — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) March 22, 2022

A week ago, the university revealed its intention to confer a posthumous doctorate to the superstar. They justified their decision by citing the actor’s significant contribution to Kannada film as well as his commendable charitable activities. Puneeth Rajkumar’s father, actor Rajkumar, had already received a doctorate from the same University.

The Karnataka government had also chosen to present the Karnataka Rathna Award to Puneeth Rajkumar. His ideal project, a school for Shakthidhama kids, will also receive financial assistance from the government.

Meanwhile, fans recently saw their favourite actor in Chethan Kumar’s action movie ‘James’ for the last in theatres on March 17. Priya Anand plays the female lead in the film, while Srikanth Aditya Menon, Mukesh Risi, Rangayana Raghu, Avinash, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna, Anu Prabhakar, Suchendra Prasad and Ketan Karande play supporting roles.