Rajasthan MLA says, ‘Will remain slave of Nehru-Gandhi family till my last breath’

Sanyam Lodha, an independent MLA, said on Tuesday that he was a ‘slave’ of the Nehru-Gandhi family and would be so until his last breath. Lodha made the statement in the state assembly during a debate on the Haridev Joshi University of Journalism and Mass Communication (Amendment) Bill, 2022. He was replying to a BJP legislator’s comments.

The MLA from the Sirohi constituency is one of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s advisers. ‘The BJP legislator was expressing his views in the House and said we are slaves of the Gandhi-Nehru family. Yes, we are slaves till our last breath. We will keep doing slavery of the Gandhi-Nehru family as the family has led the development in the country,’ Lodha remarked.

Rajendra Rathore, the Deputy Leader of the Opposition, slammed Lodha’s statement saying, ‘This is a new culture that has come up. Congratulations on slavery. What message will you give to society,’ JP Chandelia, who was presiding over the Assembly proceedings at the moment urged the members to keep order.