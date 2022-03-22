Rajeev Gandhi assassination convict Nalini seeks bail after Perarivalan is set free

S Nalini, a convict in the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, has filed a bail petition in the Madras High Court after another convict, AG Perarivalan, was granted bail after spending more than 30 years in prison.

Her petition for bail cited the Supreme Court’s recent release of fellow convict Perarivalan on bail. Nalini is one of the seven people convicted in the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi. Nalini and her fellow convicts were recommended for release by the state cabinet in 2018, but the file is still pending with the governor.

While hearing the case, Madras High Court Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari questioned the petitioner which legal provision allows high courts to give bail to convicts. The court also asked as to whatever law was being used to get the bail. The panel went on to say that the apex court’s order is final and that Nalini can seek bail from the Supreme Court.

Nalini’s counsel, M Radhakrishnan, informed the court that there is a Supreme Court decision that convicts might be granted bail pending a mercy petition. The counsel was asked to show the SC verdict he was seeking, and the case was adjourned for Thursday.