Rapper MC Tod Fod, who featured in ‘Gully Boy’ passes away

MC Tod Fod aka Dharmesh Parmar passed away at the age of 24. He was noted for his catchy and fashionable rap compositions. Swadesi label Azadi Records to which he was associated with, confirmed the news on social media. The cause of his death is yet to be determined.

Tod Fod performed with MC Mawali, producers NaaR and Raakshas as part of Swadesi, which was established in 2013. Tod Fod’s lyrics were quite popular in songs like ‘The Warli Revolt’.

The official Instagram account of Swadesi shared a short clip from Tod Fod’s final performance and added, ‘It was with this night that Tod Fod performed his last ever gig at Swadesi Mela. You had to be there to experience it, his thrill his love for playing live music. You are never forgotten; you will always live through with your music… Gather around his house at 2 pm on the 21st of March at the following address for his last rites’.

Tod Fod and Swadesi, as well as other Indian hip-hop musicians, were asked to participate in Zoya Akhtar’s feature film ‘Gully Boy’ in 2019. Tod Fod wrote a verse to the song ‘India 91’ which was a significant part of the Gully Boy soundtrack. Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi, stars of Gully Boy, took to their social media handle to express their sadness over the rapper’s untimely demise.