Unique variety of potato ‘Neelkanth Kufri’ grows in Bhopal fields

In the fields of Khajurikalan, Bhopal, a farmer has cultivated a rare kind of potatoes called ‘Neelkanth Kufri’ (blue potatoes). The blue potatoes were cultivated by Mishrilal Rajput. He named it Neelkanth Kufri and said that it is extremely beneficial to both farmers and consumers.

Explaining the benefits of consuming this potato, Mishrilal said, ‘In comparison to the white potato (normal potato), this blue one is rich in antioxidants, 100 mg found in the 100 grams of potato, which is approximately 7 times higher than the antioxidant richness of a normal potato’.

Rajput further emphasised how farmers benefit from the cultivation of this Blue Potato. ‘Where the production of a normal potato is 300 quintals at a certain cost, the NeelKanth Kufri can be produced for up to 400 quintals at the same cost. The yield also protects itself from various crop diseases caused by excessive rain, thus saving the farmer from any potential loss in crop yield’, he added.

He also mentioned that, in the past, agricultural research was done to see how the output could be boosted, but today it is being done to see how it may benefit human health. Before Neelkanth Kufri, farmers in the region had yielded Red Ladyfinger, Black Wheat among others and also found these beneficial.