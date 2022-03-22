Will make J&K the most beautiful investment haven, says LG Manoj Sinha

Manoj Sinha, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, promised ‘global standard end-to-end facilities’ for businesses in the state on Tuesday. Sinha said he had highlighted the scope for J&K and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) companies’ economic cooperation to build ‘this paradise on earth as the most beautiful investment destination in the world’ at the Gulf Countries investment summit at SKICC in Srinagar.

The aim of the summit is to give foreign business delegates a chance to look into a variety of investment opportunities in the union area. He said the visit of top CEOs, entrepreneurs, start-up representatives, and exporters to J&K was an expression of industry leaders’ confidence in the potential for business cooperation between J&K and Gulf countries.

‘India’s relationship with Gulf countries is being translated into a vibrant, revitalized economic partnership with J&K that will not only diversify our export basket but will also create a conducive environment for expansion of the existing trade,’ he said as per GNS, adding, ‘We have worked with a coherent framework in the last two years to harness immense natural resources and economic potential of J&K.’