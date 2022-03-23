Actor Gagan Arora gets hitched to longtime girlfriend; shares pic

Gagan Arora, who was most recently seen in Madhuri Dixit’s online series ‘The Fame Game’, delighted fans with his lovely wedding photos. Arora tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Mudita last month. However, he did make the official announcement on his Instagram account on Monday.

The actor took to his Instagram handle to share the happy glimpses from the wedding ceremony and also penned down a heartfelt note for his wife. He wrote, ‘Sooo about a month ago, at the end of the wave with a lot of restrictions and a very small gathering of family and friends we started this new journey. You make me happy everyday be it in your super expensive lehenga or your comfy pajamas, you make me a better person everyday be it in your bhaari wedding makeup or your straight from bed look’.

For the uninitiated, Gagan began his cinematic career as an assistant director for the 2018 film ‘Stree’. In 2018, he made his acting debut in the online series ‘College Romance’ and from 2018 to 2021, he appeared in ‘Girls Hostel’. In 2019, he made his Bollywood debut with the film ‘Ujda Chaman’ starring Sunny Singh and Maanvi Gagroo.