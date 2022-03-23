Court grants regular bail to P Chidambaram, his son Karti in Aircel Maxis case:

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram were granted regular bail on Wednesday in connection with the Aircel Maxis deal in corruption and money laundering cases.

Both of the suspects in the case had been granted anticipatory bail by the Rouse Avenue court. In both cases filed by the CBI and the ED, the court accepted bail bonds of Rs one lakh each. In the Aircel Maxis case, which had been adjourned sine die, the court had already directed the agencies to produce a status report.

The case includes alleged irregularities in the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Aircel Maxis deal, which is being investigated by the CBI and the ED. The FIPB approval was allegedly granted when P Chidambaram was the Union finance minister in 2006.