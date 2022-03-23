Crude oil production in India slips down by 2.19% in February

New Delhi: Data released by the Union Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas has revealed that the crude oil production in the country has slipped down to 2272.26 thousand metric tonnes (TMT) in February. This is 2.19% lower when compared with the corresponding period of the previous year and 5.6% short of the official target.

As per the data, the cumulative crude oil production during April-February 2021-22 stood at 27,162.3 TMT, which is 4.71% lower than the target and 2.57% lower than the production during the corresponding period of last year. Crude oil production by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in the nomination block during February 2022 was 1510.52 TMT, which is 2.92% lower than the target of the month and 2.22% lower when compared with production of February 2021.

Crude oil production by Oil India Ltd in the nomination block during February 2022 was 230.25 TMT, which is 5.38% higher when compared with production of February 2021 but 10.97% lower than target of the month.