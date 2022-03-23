Harish Chandra Mishra sworn in as Delhi Lokayukta

Harish Chandra Mishra, a retired Jharkhand High Court judge, was sworn in as the Lokayukta of Delhi on Wednesday. Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal administered the oath of office at a solemn ceremony held at the Raj Niwas in New Delhi.

Since Rewa Khetrapal’s retirement in December 2020, the post of Lokayukta in Delhi has been vacant. Mr Baijal appointed Justice (retired) Mishra as the Lokayukta, according to a notification dated March 15.

Justice (retired) Mishra will serve for five years from the date of his appointment. Mishra has served as the Acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Jharkhand. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government told the Delhi High Court last month that it was in the process of appointing a Lokayukta.

The submission was filed in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) that asked the court to order the AAP government to appoint a Lokayukta within one month, as promised in the party’s 2020 election manifesto.