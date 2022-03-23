Indians can visit Mansarovar via Uttarakhand by December 2023: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari told Parliament on Tuesday that Indians will be able to visit Kailash Mansarovar without passing through China or Nepal by December 2023.

According to the minister of road and highways, a path is being constructed out from Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, that would take one directly to Mansarovar. He said that the route across Uttarakhand will not only save time but also provide a smoother ride than the current perilous trip.

Gadkari also told Parliament that his ministry was improving road connections in Jammu and Kashmir, which will shorten travel time between Srinagar and Delhi or Mumbai by a significant amount. He estimated that the initiatives will cost Rs 7,000 crore. ‘Four tunnels are being constructed – Ladakh to Kargil, Kargil to Z-Morh, Z-Morh to Srinagar and Srinagar to Jammu. The Z-Morh is getting ready. Work is already on in Zojila tunnel. Some 1,000 workers are at the site currently. I have given a 2024 deadline to complete the project’, the minister said.

Gadkari further stated that the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra highway, which is now under development, will cut travel time between Delhi and Srinagar to only eight hours.

Opposition leaders slammed Gadkari on Monday, accusing him of poor road quality and increase in accidents.