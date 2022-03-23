Kerala police stops traditional dance after judge takes offence to loud music

In a controversy decision, a Kerala judge stopped a dancer from performing Mohiniyattam at a school in Palakkad. The performance of Mohiniyattam dancer Neena Prasad at a school was cut short after a judge residing near took offence to the sound of the loudspeakers.

Several Kerala activists and politicians have turned to social media to express their unhappiness with the incident. V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs, shared Neena’s story on social media and said that this is the plight of artists under communist rule.

In a social media post, the dancer claimed that police had interrupted her Mohiniyattam performance on Saturday night because of a comment made by district judge Kalam Pasha, who is the brother of retired Chief Justice Kemal Pasha. She alleged, such acts can only be seen as an insult to persons who make a living through dance and other types of art. The event was eventually shut down early, and the majority of the planned performances were cancelled, which the artist termed as disheartening.

Several artists have also expressed their disappointment with the decision. The Purogamana Kalasahitya Sangam’s president, Shaji N Karun, and general secretary, Asokan Charuvil, urged the public to react to threats against artists and their freedom.