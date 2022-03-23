Madhuri Dixit rents new house in Mumbai for Rs 12.5 lakh per month

Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Nene are said to have rented a new high-rise apartment in Worli, Mumbai. According to reports, the new apartment is on the 29th floor, with a carpet size of about 5500 square feet and a monthly cost of Rs 12.5 lakh.

Designer Apoorva Shroff praised Madhuri and Sriram in an interview with a leading daily, saying she was shocked by how down-to-earth the pair is and how realistic their demands are. She revealed Madhuri’s house decor idea and said that the star wanted to keep it basic, sober and multipurpose.

Not just this, Apoorva also took to her Instagram to share a small video on her brand Lyth design. She also added a heartfelt note for the duo, which read, ‘How would I describe this day? A few nerves, with a whole lot of excitement! From the get-go, Madhuri and Ram were very clear about what they liked and what they wanted while being open to my feedback and thoughts! Together we created magic in just a couple of days!’

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit made her OTT debut with Netflix’s ‘The Fame Game’ on February 25. The series was directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Karishma Kohli and produced by Karan Johar.