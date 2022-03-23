Netizens prefer The Kashmir Files to Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Paandey ‘ to be screened : a report ;

Akshay Kumar praised Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ for returning the audience to the theatres, but his fans were left fuming at a cinema in Odisha days later. The video, which has gone viral online, shows a mob wearing saffron scarves interrupting a screening of Akshay’s ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ and clearing out the threat. The mob reportedly forced the screening of the Bollywood film to stop and demanded that ‘The Kashmir Files’ be shown instead.

Although this incident was captured on camera, it is not the first time that theatre owners have experienced a similar issue. Bollywood Hungama reports that the exhibitor claims that groups ranging from 10 to 100 people are causing a disturbance on the premises. A group of people argued with the theatre staff over the removal of a scene from the film. ‘How can any theatre manager cut any scene from any film?’ the exhibitor asked the portal.

Over the weekend, Akshay Kumar’s film took a beating. The film earned less than Rs 34 crore. In 11 days, ‘The Kashmir Files’ has been estimated to have earned Rs 180 crore. The film that has been mired in controversy was backed by Akshay Kumar last week. Meanwhile, the actor was busy promoting his film and sent a message of appreciation to Anupam Kher and ‘The Kashmir Files’.

Akshay tweeted, ‘Hearing absolutely incredible things about your performance in #TheKashmirFiles @AnupamPKher amazing to see the audience out in big numbers. Hope to watch the film soon. Jai Ambe’. The film was released on March 11 along with Prabhas’s ‘Radhe Shyam’.