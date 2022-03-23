Nirmala Sitharaman asks ‘Why did Nehru internationalise Kashmir issue by taking it to UN’

On Wednesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman accused India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, of internationalising the Kashmir issue by taking it to the UN. She went on to say that the issue should not have been taken to a global forum because it was a local one.

Following the outbreak of the first war between India and Pakistan, Prime Minister Nehru appealed the United Nations Security Council in January 1948. The UN Security Council formed the UN Commission for India and Pakistan to mediate between the two countries in response to this petition.

Nirmala Sitharaman stated in the Rajya Sabha, ‘It is (the Kashmir issue) essentially an India-related issue. The Congress took this issue to UN. Who took it? Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, our first Prime Minister, took the issue to UN. Why? Because Britishers might have made some suggestion to him that this issue wouldn’t improve otherwise, and PM Nehru took it to the UN.’

‘Till today, our neighbours are misusing it (PM Nehru taking the Kashmir issue to the UN).’ Referring to Pakistan, the finance minister stated