‘No mask-no case’: Country eases pandemic restrictions

New Delhi: The Center has ordered the states not to file cases against people who do not wear masks. A mob or covid violation will not be grounds for filing a lawsuit if the mask is not worn in public. The Center also called for the withdrawal of measures taken under the state’s Disaster Management Act.

As the number of covid patients continues to decrease, the government has made such a decision. The exemption will, however, only take effect if the state government accepts the central directive and issues an order. It is also imperative that the state accepts the suggestion that other covid control violations should not be prosecuted by mobs.

In the meantime, the state government has been in talks for the last month to change the mask mandate. A panel of experts said that once the vaccination program was fully implemented and the patient population was low, the mask could be changed. Discussions are underway to implement this change.