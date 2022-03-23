PM Modi to inaugurate Biplobi Bharat Gallery in Kolkata today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Biplobi Bharat Gallery at Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata today on the occasion of ‘Shaheed Diwas’ or Martyrs’ Day. The Prime Minister will address the audience by video conference at 6 pm.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the Gallery honours revolutionaries’ contributions to the liberation movement as well as their military opposition to British colonial rule. ‘This aspect has often not been given its due place in the mainstream narrative of the freedom movement. The purpose of this new gallery is to provide a holistic view of the events that led up to 1947 and highlight the important role played by the Revolutionaries’, the PMO stated.

23rd March is a special day for us all as we observe Shaheed Diwas. At 6 PM tomorrow, will inaugurate the Biplobi Bharat Gallery at Victoria Memorial Hall, Kolkata via VC. It will showcase the contributions of those who devoted their lives for our freedom. https://t.co/DTu1bWR6mL pic.twitter.com/q7LX72WuCi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2022

‘Biplobi Bharat Gallery depicts the political and intellectual backdrop that triggered the Revolutionary movement. It showcases the birth of the revolutionary movement, formation of significant associations by revolutionary leaders, spread of the movement, formation of the Indian National Army, the contribution of Naval Mutiny, among others’, it added.

On Martyrs’ Day, Prime Minister Modi also paid respect to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, saying that their willingness to die for the nation will continue to inspire compatriots. ‘Tributes to the immortal sons of Mother India, Veer Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on Martyrs` Day. Their passion to die for the motherland will always inspire the countrymen. Long live India!’, PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Shaheed Diwas is held on March 23 to commemorate the execution of Indian revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev by the British government in 1931. The trio was found guilty of murdering deputy police superintendent JP Saunders in 1928 to revenge the death of Lala Lajpat Rai.