Surface to surface BrahMos cruise missile successfully test fired by India

In the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully test fired the surface-to-surface BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on Wednesday. Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and other defence officials were present for the long range missile testfire. According to defence sources, the missile hit its target with pinpoint accuracy.

The Air Chief Marshal was reviewing the forces’ proper operation in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The BrahMos missile was recently in the news after one of them misfired during a Command Air Staff Inspection (CASI) in India due to a technical malfunction from an Indian Air Force unit.

The missile landed in Pakistani territory, causing minimal property and equipment damage and no human casualties. Following the incident, India sent Pakistani authorities a letter and issued a statement expressing its heartfelt regret for the incidence.