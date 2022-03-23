Thane Creek Bridge project; HC orders Rs 10 crore relief to affected fishermen families

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has deposited Rs 10 crore with the Bombay High Court, which would be given to fishermen families whose livelihoods have been affected by the ongoing construction of the third Thane Creek Bridge near Vashi.

Last month, a division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and Milind Jadhav directed the MSRDC to deposit the money with the court after learning that despite orders issued in August 2021 to form a committee to decide the compensation amount for the affected people, no progress had been made.

The court directed the High Court Registrar to disburse the Rs 10 crore to petitioner Mariyayi Macchimaar Sahkari Sanstha Maryadit, a co-operative society of fisherfolk, within two weeks after the corporation deposited the money with the high court. The Sanstha would then distribute the money to the fishermen who had been affected, with each family getting Rs 1 lakh.