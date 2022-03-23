Tweets on ‘The Kashmir Files’; MP govt to serve show cause notice to IAS officer Niyaz Khan

On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that the state government will issue a show cause notice to IAS officer Niyaz Khan, who sparked controversy on Twitter with his remarks about the film The Kashmir Files.

When asked if the government was contemplating any action against IAS officer Niyaz Khan, Narottam Mishra replied, ‘The problem of Niyaz Khan is a serious one; he is crossing limits and shall be served a show cause notice.’ Niyaz Khan is a deputy secretary in the state’s Public Works Department and is an IAS officer from Madhya Pradesh’s cadre. He made headlines after suggesting on Twitter that the makers of The Kashmir Files make a film about the predicament of Muslims in the country.

‘Kashmir Files shows the pain of Brahmins. They should be allowed to live safely in Kashmir with all honour. The producer must also make a movie to show the killings of large number of Muslims across several states. Muslims are not insects but human beings and citizens of country,’ he had tweeted.