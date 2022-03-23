You can’t break Bengal by maligning us,’ says Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she would visit Rampurhat village on Thursday, a day after eight people were burned to death in West Bengal’s Birbhum district. She further accused opposition parties such as the BJP, Congress, and CPI(M) of maligning the state government by using the incident.

‘Remember, BJP, Congress and CPI(M), that you cannot break Bengal by maligning us. They are not able to say anything about development, that is why they are trying to hype this case. They are telling the governor to push these cases. They cannot provide ration, they give only bhashan [lecture].’ She said.