Amitabh Bachchan announches Abhishek as his ‘Uttaradhikaari’ with ‘pride

The trailer of Abhishek Bachchan’s Dasvi was released on wednesday and after watching it, Amitabh Bachchan is filled with joy and pride for his son, much enough to announce him as his ‘Uttaradhikaari’! Amitabh Bachchan, who is an avid writer, on Wednesday, shared a blog post and announced Abhishek Bachchan as his ‘uttaradhikaari’ (Successor).

‘To savour the glory, they bring to his name .. to be in the recognition as the Father of Abhishek, rather the other way round .. and Abhishek sums it up for me. And with immense pride, I do say that Abhishek is my ‘uttaradhikaari”, Big B wrote. ‘His continued efforts, at attempting different and dare I say difficult roles, to portray, are not just a challenge, but a mirror shown to the world of cinema, on his ability as an actor and for them to assuage his credibility and tenacity’, he added.

‘The Pride of a Father..in film after film he surprises all with the incredible portrayal of totally different characters..its PHENOMENAL to be able to do that so successfully!!!’, Big B wrote on Instagram.

Dasvi has been directed by Tushar Jalota. The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The film will release on Netflix on April 7. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. Meanwhile on his work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra, also starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. He also has Runway 34,Goodbye, and a film with Prabhas.