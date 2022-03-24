Banks to remain closed for 15 days in next month: here is the full list of bank holidays

New Delhi: Banks in the country will remain closed for several days due to holidays. Some holidays are observed nation-wide while some local festivities being celebrated across the country.

Banks will remain closed for total 15 days in the month of April — 9 as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list and the remaining days are that of weekends. Not all banks in the country will be closed on these days as some are regional holidays. As per RBI, banks will be granted holidays in three categories – holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, the Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and the Closing of Bank Accounts.

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of April 2022:

Yearly Closing of Bank Account: April 1

Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/1st Navratra/Telugu New Year’s Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba): April 2

Sarhul: April 4

Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday: April 5

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year’s Day/Cheiraoba/Biju Festival/Bohag Bihu: April 14

Good Friday/Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)/Himachal Day/Vishu/Bohag Bihu: April 15

Bohag Bihu: April 16

Garia Puja: April 21

Shab-I-Qadr/Jumat-ul-Vida: April 29

Apart from the above bank holidays, the second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays of the month are falling on the following dates:

Sunday: April 3

Second Saturday: April 9

Sunday: April 10

Sunday: April 17

Fourth Saturday: April 23

Sunday: April 24