CNG price hiked in these cities

New Delhi: Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) hiked the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Delhi National Capital Region (Delhi NCR). Price is increased by Rs 1 per kilogram. CNG will cost Rs 59.01 per kg in Delhi.

It will cost Rs 61.58 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad and Rs 67.37per per kg in Gurugram. CNG prices were last hiked on March 8.

The IGL has also increased the price of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) by Rs1 per standard cubic meter (SCM) effective from Thursday.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise per litre for the second consecutive day across the country on Wednesday. In the first hike in four months, the fuel prices were raised on Tuesday.