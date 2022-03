Famous Bengali actor passes away!

Abhishek Chatterjee, best known for his Bengali films, passed away today, March 24. The actor was 57. Abhishek had been unwell for some time. The cause of his death is yet to be revealed. Details about his last rites are also pending.

Abhishek Chatterjee made his film debut in the Bengali film Pathbhola (1986), directed by Tarun Majumdar. He was seen alongside veterans such as Sandhya Roy, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Tapas Paul and Utpal Dutt. Other films by him include Ora Charjon, Tumi Koto Sundar, Surer Akashe, Toofan, Maryada, Amar Prem, Papi, Haraner Nat Jamai, Jeevan Pradip, Puroshottam Abirvab, Mayer Anchal, Arjun Aamar Naam, and Sabuj Saathi, among others. TV serials and programs have also been the arena for acting for the veteran.

On the personal front, after studying at Baranagore Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama High School, Abhishek graduated from Seth Anandram Jaipuria College, University of Calcutta.