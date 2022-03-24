Innovation reloaded! Telangana man out with wooden treadmill which works sans power!

The keyword of the current world is innovation, and Indians are always first in line. A Telangana man, for example, has gone viral for designing a wooden treadmill that runs without electricity. The unidentified man made a wooden treadmill as an environmentally friendly alternative. A video of him designing the treadmill has gone popular online, with people praising the inventor.

KT Rama Rao, the state’s Minister of Industries, Commerce, and Information Technology, was equally impressed by the idea. KTR retweeted the video and tagged the state’s prototyping centre, T-Works with the caption, ‘Wow! @TWorksHyd please connect & help him scale up’.

The man can be seen making the treadmill in the 45-second video. He is seen assembling wooden stuff and securing the components firmly in the first half of the video. He goes on to explain how the wooden treadmill works by moving his legs as wooden rods roll beneath him quickly.

Twitter user Arunn Bhagavathula first tweeted the video with the caption: ‘Amazing treadmill that works without power’. So far, the video has received over 1 lakh views. It also drew a lot of attention and many people appreciated the man for his creativity.