Know how to link mobile number with Aadhar Card online

New Delhi: Aadhar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is an important document. The card is necessary for getting almost all government services including obtaining a driver’s license, opening a bank account, and so on. It contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

But to availing several services it is necessary that the mobile number must be linked with the Aadhar Card. It is very easy to change or update the phone number linked to your Aadhar card.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI allows cardholders to update the phone number linked to Aadhaar. You can change your Aadhaar linked phone number whenever you switch to a new number.

Here’s how to change the mobile number on Aadhaar Card:

Step 1: Visit the official UIDAI website at https://uidai.gov.in/ to book an appointment at your nearby Aadhaar Enrollment Centre.

Step 2: Select your location from the dropdown menu and tap on the ‘Book an Appointment’ at Aadhaar Seva Kendra option.

Step 2: You need to take a printout of the Aadhaar Update/Correction Form.

Step 3: Visit the Aadhaar Enrollment Centre on the date of the appointment and provide the form to the Aadhaar executive.

Step 4: You will need to pay a small fee for the Aadhaar Card photo change service.

Step 5: The executive will give you an acknowledgement slip with the update request number (URN).

Step 6: You can use the URN to check the status of the number change request.

Step 7: It will take up to 3 months to change the number on Aadhaar card.