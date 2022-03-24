Largest Tulip Garden of Asia in Srinagar opens to public

Asia’s largest Tulip Garden in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, opened to the public on Wednesday, March 23 with over 1.5 million tulips flowering across 30 hectares of land. The landmark garden has 60 varieties and colours of tulip, attracting visitors from all over the country and the world.

According to an official, Dr Inaam, the famed Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, which was renovated in 2004, has become a tourism booster in Kashmir. Despite Covid limitations, more than 2 lakh tourists visited Tulip Garden last year, including 80 thousand tourists from different regions of the nation.

The #LimitedEdition Tulip Garden opens today! 50+ gardeners have put in their best, over months. Don’t forget to click with them as well! ?? pic.twitter.com/tpeJhNWEU0 — Shahid Choudhary (@listenshahid) March 23, 2022

The garden is located in the foothills of the Zabarvan mountains and is surrounded by water bodies. Aside from tulips, the garden also has Muscari and Daffodil Hyssen, among other flowers.

