MoHFW allots 5 MBBS seats to deceased COVID-19 warriors

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has agreed to allocate 5 MBBS seats to the wards of deceased COVID19 warriors. The notification for the same can be seen on the official website MCC, mcc.nic.in.

Interested applicants from the wards of ‘COVID Warriors (Deceased)’ can apply for the seats through their domicile state’s Directorate of Medical Education (DME)/ Directorate Health Services (DHS) until March 28, 2022. Previously, the deadline to apply was March 17, 2022.

The official notice read, ‘Reference is made to the earlier notice dated 22.02.2022, wherein the last date for receiving applications from wards of COVID Warriors (Deceased) routed through the respective Directorate of Medical Education (DME)/ Directorate Health Services (DHS) of their domicile states was mentioned as 17.03.2022. In this regard, it is informed that the date for receiving duly filled in applications through DMEs/ DHSs has been extended up to 05:00 P.M of 28.03.2022 (Monday)’.

Applicants who live in Delhi can send their applications to Dr Poonam Panwar, CMO (NFSG) Nodal Officer (NEET Covid Warrior) Email Id: [email protected] The applications send directly to the MCC of the DGHS after the deadline will not be considered.

Also Read: Anupam Kher drops heartbreaking picture of ‘Pushkar Nath Pandit and his world’

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee has revealed the tentative results of the mop-up round. Candidates who participated in the counselling round can see their results at mcc.nic.in.